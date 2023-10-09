News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Three booked for abetment after cable operator ends life

Ludhiana: Three booked for abetment after cable operator ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2023 05:06 AM IST

The victim used to collect rent from the accused, identified as Gurpreet Kaka, Munna and Chhotu, who live in labour quarters. The accused were not paying rent and threatening him

The Jamalpur police booked three persons for abetment to suicide after a cable operator allegedly ended his life.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. (Getty image)
The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. (Getty image)

The victim used to collect rent from the accused, identified as Gurpreet Kaka, Munna and Chhotu, who live in labour quarters. The accused were not paying rent and threatening him.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The victim, 40, a resident of Janakpuri, was a cable operator in Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Sherpur. He used to collect rent on behalf of the owner of labour quarters Gurpreet Singh.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. The woman stated that the three accused were harassing her husband by not paying rent, who was under depression. She said that on Sunday, he hanged himself from a hook in his office.

ASI Palwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The accused are absconding.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out