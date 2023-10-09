Ludhiana: Three booked for abetment after cable operator ends life

The Jamalpur police booked three persons for abetment to suicide after a cable operator allegedly ended his life. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. (Getty image)

The victim used to collect rent from the accused, identified as Gurpreet Kaka, Munna and Chhotu, who live in labour quarters. The accused were not paying rent and threatening him.

The victim, 40, a resident of Janakpuri, was a cable operator in Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Sherpur. He used to collect rent on behalf of the owner of labour quarters Gurpreet Singh.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the wife of the victim. The woman stated that the three accused were harassing her husband by not paying rent, who was under depression. She said that on Sunday, he hanged himself from a hook in his office.

ASI Palwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The accused are absconding.

