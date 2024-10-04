Ludhiana: Three in police net for robbing woman constable

Three bike-borne miscreants targeted a woman constable and robbed her of her ‘mangal sutra’ in Tagore Nagar. The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. The Division number 8 police traced three accused and arrested them. The accused have been identified as Ravinder alias Ravi, Sarabjot Singh, and Jaspreet Singh. (HT File)

In the attempt, constable Sarabjit Kaur, who was in the civvies, fell from the moving scooter and suffered multiple injuries. She was returning home on her scooter after finishing up with the day.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder alias Ravi, Sarabjot Singh, and Jaspreet Singh.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division No. 8 police station, stated that the accused were produced before the court on Friday. The court remanded the accused to two days in police custody for questioning.

Constable Sarabjit Kaur was returning home from duty on her scooter, was captured on CCTV cameras installed near Tagore Nagar on Wednesday. The footage shows the miscreants attacking her, causing her to lose balance and fall off the scooter before fleeing with her mangal sutra. The CCTV footage quickly went viral on social media.

After the incident, Sarabjit Kaur filed a written complaint at Division No. 8 police station. SHO Balwinder Kaur revealed that tracing the number plate of their vehicle, the police traced the accused. The investigation showed the accused have a history of criminal activity. The police are hopeful that further questioning will lead to more revelations about their involvement in other crimes.

The police also disclosed that the three accused are already facing trial in several cases.