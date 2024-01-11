Ludhiana: Three Moga residents held with illegal weapons

The Khanna police have arrested three residents of Moga and recovered three illegal pistols and an equal number of magazines from their possession. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused on a tip-off that some men have entered Khanna with weapons after which they installed a checkpoint near Focal Point. (Getty image)

According to the police, the trio had procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to target their rivals.

The accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Billa, 23, of Jai Singh Wala village of Baghapurana of Moga, Jagsir Singh alias Ajay alias Kata, 26, of Mohalla Bawa Roru Basti of Baghapura of Moga and Deputy Sharma alias Janu, 24, of Bagha Patti village of Moga.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused on a tip-off that some men have entered Khanna with weapons after which they installed a checkpoint near Focal Point. Three men coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side tried to escape from the spot after seeing the police checking and turned towards Markfed godown where the police stopped them for checking.

The SSP said that a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at City Khanna police station. The police also trying to trace the accused from whom the trio had bought the weapons.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain said that Arshdeep Singh is already facing trial in at least seven cases, including attempt to murder, snatching, possessing illegal weapons and hatching conspiracy of robbery. Jagsir Singh has two cases lodged against him, including drug peddling and snatching.