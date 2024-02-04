 Ludhiana: Three rob pharmacy employee of ₹10,000, phone - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Three rob pharmacy employee of 10,000, phone

Ludhiana: Three rob pharmacy employee of 10,000, phone

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Sub Inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station said that the police have initiated a procedure to lodge an FIR

Posing as customers, three miscreants barged into a pharmacy store and robbed the employee of 10,000 and his mobile phone in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim was about to leave for home after finishing up with the day on Saturday. However, the accused made him re-open the shop.

Monu Kumar, a worker at the pharmacy, said that the incident happened at around 10pm.

The victim said that he had already shut the store and was about to leave on Saturday night, when three men turned up there riding a bike.

The accused requested him to sell them medicines citing an emergency. He re-opened the shop. As he entered the shop, the accused also barged in and flashed a knife at him. The accused threatened to keep mum. The accused robbed him of 10,000 and a mobile phone.

The incident was also captured in the CCTV installed at the shop.

