Ludhiana: Three sentenced to 12- year imprisonment for drug trafficking

A local court on Monday sentenced three persons to 12 years imprisonment in a drug trafficking case. The court of additional session judge (ASJ) Sandeep Singh Bajwa also imposed a fine of ₹ 1.5 lakh each on the three. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Range Police conducted a search in Harkrishan Nagar Gill Canal area on the night of September 20, 2019.

The search operation led to the arrest of Amit Kumar of New Shimlapuri, Virender Singh alias Soni of New Shimlapuri and Harsimran Singh alias Simran of Lakkar Bazaar.

The police recovered 2.5 kg of heroin, a small electronic scale, 200 empty transparent packets, drug money amounting to ₹80,000, and 10 mobile phones with different brand markings from their possession.