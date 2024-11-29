Ludhiana: Three snatchers held

The Focal point police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a man at the Chandigarh road on Thursday. The police recovered six mobile phones and a bike used in the crime from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gurpinder Singh and Dapinder Singh, residents of Ludhiana’s Dhanansu village, and Atul Kumar of Gobindgarh village. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpinder Singh and Dapinder Singh, residents of Dhanansu village, and Atul Kumar of Gobindgarh village. Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at the Focal Point police station, said Kulwant Singh of Bhaini Sahib complained that he was making a video of the nagar kirtan on November 11 when the accused turned up on a bike and fled after snatching his mobile phone. An FIR under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS was registered.

The inspector added that the police arrested three accused on Thursday. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

In another case, the Daresi police arrested one Mandeep Kumar, alias Mani, of Mohalla Raju Colony and recovered 7 mobile phones and a bike from his possession, while his aide Laddi Gujjar is yet to be arrested. According to the police, the accused used to steal mobile phones and valuables from commuters. Mandeep Kumar is already facing trial in two cases of snatching and smuggling illicit liquor.