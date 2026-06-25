Ludhiana: Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely till June 26

(Blurb) Winds likely to attain 40 to 50 kmph speed; weather condition to improve from June 27 The city’s maximum temperature of 37.8° C on Wednesday was 1.3°C above normal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana for June 25 and 26, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the district. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated places during the two-day period.

The district was already under a yellow alert on June 24, when the weather department had forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall at isolated locations. However, the alert has now been extended with the possibility of stronger weather activity, including gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph on June 25 and 26.

Weather conditions are expected to improve from June 27 onwards. No alert has been issued after June 26, and the district is likely to witness mainly clear and dry weather for the following few days.

Ludhiana has received 49.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 24, which is classified as excess rainfall for the period, as per the weather department. On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8° Celsius, which was 0.2°C higher than the previous day and 1.3°C above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2°C, also 0.2°C higher than the previous day, though still 0.9°C below normal.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University, said the yellow alert was issued for almost the entire state, on Wednesday. She added that weather conditions are expected to remain clear and warm from June 27 onwards.

Speaking about the monsoon, Kingra said its arrival in Punjab is expected during the first week of July. She added that there has been no significant change in the monsoon pattern forecast so far this year.