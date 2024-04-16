Ludhiana toddler’s murder case: Court to pronounce sentence tomorrow

The trial in the murder case of a toddler reached its conclusion in the court of sessions judge Munish Singal on Tuesday. The court has set April 18 as the date for announcing the sentence. Neelam, the murder accused, being taken to the court in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman, who is representing the victim’s family, confirmed the development.

Earlier on Friday, the court found Neelam from Shimlapuri guilty of brutally killing a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Ghuman stated that the sentencing arguments commenced on Monday and concluded on Tuesday. The court has now scheduled April 18 for announcing the sentence.

“We have urged the court to consider this barbaric incident and impose the death penalty,” he added.

According to the police, Neelam had a longstanding feud with the victim’s family. On November 28, 2021, she allegedly abducted the girl on her scooter and murdered her by burying her alive in a pit in the Salem Tabri area.

Initially, she denied knowing the whereabouts of the toddler. However, after the police obtained CCTV footage showing Neelam with the victim on her scooter, she confessed to the crime.

Neelam was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and murder.