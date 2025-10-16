Ludhiana: Told to conduct BP check-up during PTM, teachers resent

Despite assurances in the past that teachers would be free from non-teaching duties, the district education department has now tasked them to conduct health camps during the upcoming parent-teacher meeting (PTM) on Friday, a day meant to focus on students’ academic performance and growth. A trial of a blood pressure machine at a government school in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Reportedly, under the Mission Swastha Kavach campaign, schools have been asked to conduct blood pressure (BP) check-ups of at least 100 individuals, with students taking three readings per person under teacher’s supervision. The department has trained just one science teacher per school to oversee the entire process, placing the enormous responsibility of guiding all students, ensuring accurate readings and maintaining detailed records on a single individual.

Teachers noted that with hundreds of readings to be taken during the limited hours of the PTM, the lone teacher is expected to manage the crowd, supervise inexperienced students and ensure the reliability of data, all while the primary purpose of the day assessing and discussing students’ academic progress hangs in the balance.

Schools have been allotted only one blood pressure machine each, leaving teachers and students scrambling to manage hundreds of readings in a few hours. Adding to the challenge, medically untrained students may not be able to fetch inaccurate results, defeating the purpose of the exercise.

Calling the move “irrational and burdensome”, teachers said the meeting is meant to focus on students’ academic progress, performance charts and learning outcomes, not to turn schools into makeshift health centres.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “After events like Saras Mela, now we are being saddled with more duties. PTM is meant for parent-teacher discussions about students’ progress. Under these circumstances, it is practically impossible for teachers to ensure proper blood pressure check-ups.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a senior teacher, speaking anonymously, added, “The circular says any lapse will make the school head personally accountable, and schools must document the activity with photographs. With limited resources and a packed schedule, this directive puts undue pressure on teachers and leaves almost no room to focus on academics.”

Many government schools in Ludhiana lack adequate staff. Teachers say they will be scrambling to manage long queues, supervise students and assign responsibilities effectively.

When contacted, deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh defended the initiative, saying it is part of Mission Swasth Kavach, run in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). “These health camps are designed to give students practical exposure and raise awareness about hypertension. To reduce the burden on teachers, we have provided cell-based blood pressure machines that are easy to use and do not require any specialised medical training,” he added.