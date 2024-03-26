 Ludhiana: Trader shoots self after his visa application gets rejected - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Trader shoots self after his visa application gets rejected

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 27, 2024 05:10 AM IST

According to police, the man locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead

A city trader dealing in cycle parts allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his licenced weapon on Tuesday after his visa application got rejected for the third time, police said.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC after recording statements of his family members. (HT)
The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC after recording statements of his family members. (HT)

According to police, the man locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Division number 6 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC after recording statements of his family members.

The police said that according to the family members, he was keenly interested in settling down abroad and was vying to get a visa. Two of his visa applications were rejected, and he had applied for the third time. He was very sure that he would get the visa this time.

He was disappointed after his application was rejected. On Tuesday, he locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself in the head. On hearing the gunshot, the family members broke open the door and found him lying on the floor.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh Ghumman, SHO at Division number 6 police Station, stated that a forensic science team has been called to collect evidence. He also added that the man has shot himself with a licenced weapon. He had not deposited the weapon to the police station yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Trader shoots self after his visa application gets rejected
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On