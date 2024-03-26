Ludhiana: Trader shoots self after his visa application gets rejected

A city trader dealing in cycle parts allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his licenced weapon on Tuesday after his visa application got rejected for the third time, police said. The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC after recording statements of his family members. (HT)

According to police, the man locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Division number 6 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC after recording statements of his family members.

The police said that according to the family members, he was keenly interested in settling down abroad and was vying to get a visa. Two of his visa applications were rejected, and he had applied for the third time. He was very sure that he would get the visa this time.

He was disappointed after his application was rejected. On Tuesday, he locked himself in the bathroom and shot himself in the head. On hearing the gunshot, the family members broke open the door and found him lying on the floor.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh Ghumman, SHO at Division number 6 police Station, stated that a forensic science team has been called to collect evidence. He also added that the man has shot himself with a licenced weapon. He had not deposited the weapon to the police station yet.