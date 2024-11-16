Ludhiana: Trader, son robbed of 2.5L at knifepoint, broker among three booked

In yet another robbery in the city, three miscreants made away with ₹2.5 lakh from a rice trader and his son near Pratap Nagar Chowk, officials said, and added that the incident occurred on November 15. Ludhiana’s Division Number 6 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajesh Thakur said the accused, Pramod, helped the trader in cracking some deals in the past and had called them to bring money to procure rice at a lower price. (HT Photo)

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The police identified one of the accused as Pramod, a broker. They said his two aides are yet to be identified.

In his complaint, Ankur Uppal from Adarsh Colony said he and his father, Satish Kumar, were heading to Pratap Nagar Chowk to buy rice as advised by Pramod. They were carrying ₹2.5 lakh and stopped their to take a call from Pramod, who asked him about their location.

Ankur alleged that as he stepped out of the car, two miscreants armed with a knife approached him on foot and threatened to kill him. They snatched the cash and escaped on a bike, he said.

Ankur alleged Pramod was standing a short distance away with his bike, which was used by miscreants to flee.

A case was registered under sections 304 (2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).