Ludhiana: Traders foil robbery bid in vegetable market, nab suspect

Traders at the vegetable market on Chandigarh Road successfully foiled a robbery attempt on Tuesday morning and apprehended one of the suspects. The accused was tied to a pole and beaten by shopkeepers before being handed over to Division Number 7 police. ASI Malkeet Singh said a stolen mobile phone and a weapon was recovered from the arrested man, identified as Manjit Singh of Mehrban.

According to locals, a passerby walking home in Sanjay Gandhi Colony was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne men brandishing a sharp-edged weapon, who attempted to snatch cash and a mobile phone. The victim raised an alarm, prompting nearby shopkeepers and residents to rush to his aid. They managed to overpower one of the assailants, subdue him, and detain him until police arrived. The second suspect, identified as Ravi, escaped amid the chaos, police said.

ASI Malkeet Singh said a stolen mobile phone and a weapon was recovered from the arrested man, identified as Manjit Singh of Mehrban.

A case has been registered against both accused, and a search is ongoing for the second suspect, the ASI said.