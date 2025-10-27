Ludhiana: Traders in tizzy as rodents run amok in Gole Market

Shopkeepers of the busy Model Town Gole Market are facing sleepless nights as a large number of rats have taken over the adjoining public park, creating havoc in their shops after dark. The traders have alleged that despite repeated complaints, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to act, forcing them to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

The Model Town Market Welfare Association said that the park has turned into a breeding ground for rats due to poor maintenance. The burrows dug in the park serve as a permanent shelter for the rodents, who enter the shops at night and damage goods.

Association president Daljeet Singh Takkar said, “Every morning, shopkeepers find chewed boxes, torn packets, and damaged items inside their shops. These are not small rats — they are big and strong. The situation has become unbearable, and we want permanent relief from the civic body.”

The general secretary of the association, Jaswinder Singh, said the population of rats has increased sharply in the past few months. “It is now difficult to even count them. The fear of disease is real, and authorities must take pest control measures immediately. We have approached the MC, NGT, and PSHRC, but our hearing is still pending,” he said. He added that while the NGT hearing is expected in November, the PSHRC has already sought a report from the MC commissioner.

Adviser to the association and social activist Arvind Sharma said the condition of the park has deteriorated due to complete neglect. “A few years ago, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had spent money on the park’s beautification, but without maintenance, it has turned into an abandoned spot. This neglect has given rise to the rat menace,” he said.

On Sunday, the traders issued a warning to the MC Commissioner, demanding immediate pest control and restoration of the park. They said if no action is taken soon, they will stage a protest and approach the court.

When contacted, MC horticulture branch Incharge Kripal Singh said, “Tenders for redevelopment of the park have already been floated. Once work begins, pest management will be part of the project. For now, we will spray medicine in the park to provide temporary relief.”