Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine.
The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
Passengers who were waiting to pass the railway crossing had no option but to wait in the scorching afternoon heat.
Manish Moudgil of Shastri Nagar said, “My house is just two minutes away from the railway crossing but it took me 30 minutes to reach home as the other routes were also jammed due to the rush near Ishmeet Chowk and ongoing construction work on Pakhowal road.”
The gateman deputed at the railway crossing said, “I informed the control room about the snag immediately.
Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”
Ludhiana | Sweets, cheese to get dearer as milk rates to go up for bulk buyers
With local dairy farmers announcing a hike in milk prices for bulk buyers such as sweet meat shops, the common man is ultimately set to feel the pinch as the rate of milk-products, such as cheese, khoya and sweets, will go up resultantly. Association president Narinderpal Singh Pappu said that dairy owners had increased the price of milk by ₹2 in the month of March.
J&K: Lashkar’s overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama
Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his associate, who were planning to target non-local labourers, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On a specific input, security forces apprehended a suspect, Rayees Ahmad Mir, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from Rayees' possession, the spokesman said. In Baramulla, police have arrested a man involved in collection of funds in the name of banned organization JeI.
Earthen pots back in demand as mercury continues to soar in Chandigarh
With the mercury shooting past 40C thrice in April, there has been a substantial increase in earthen-pot sales across the city after a two-year Covid-induced slump. However, shopkeepers say the sales are still a far cry from pre-pandemic figures. Sales have picked up at the nine earthenware shops lining the entrance to Maloya Village, opposite Sector 39. The shops remain open around the year, selling plant pots and utensils that are prepared at Kumhar Colony.
Mehbooba lashes out at Modi for ‘ignoring plight of Muslims, youth of J&K’
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring the country's Muslims and J&K's youth”. While addressing mediapersons, she said that the PM is doing nothing while the lives and livelihoods of the country's Muslims were being bulldozed and the youth of Kashmir are being booked under PSA and UAPA and their jobs and lands are being given to outsiders.
