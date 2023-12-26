Ludhiana The traffic police of the region have issued a warning to residents about potential dangers of leaving vehicles parked on roadsides during the foggy weather. Ludhiana: Traffic police issue warning about dangers of stationary vehicles during fog

Recognising the hazards caused by stationary vehicles, especially during the night and early morning hours, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba emphasised the need for immediate action.

To address this concern, a meeting was organised, bringing together the PCR team and traffic police force. During the meeting, directions were issued to conduct thorough patrolling in their respective areas, with a focus on monitoring vehicles parked on main roads. Strict action will be taken against vehicle owners found guilty of improper parking.

Additionally, the authorities highlighted the importance of addressing the presence of cattle on the roads. In cases where cattle are obstructing the path, the police have instructed officers to tie reflective belts around the animals and promptly inform the nearby gaushala (cow shelter) to ensure their safe removal and prevent any untoward incidents.

The ACP added that the traffic police has harnessed the power of social media platforms, particularly Facebook. Through these channels, the police have been disseminating messages aimed at encouraging residents to exercise caution while driving during the foggy weather.

ACP Lamba stressed the importance of driving slowly and cautiously in foggy conditions, urging residents to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of them. Commuters have been advised to keep their parking and warning lights on for enhanced visibility. Furthermore, transporters have already received instructions to install reflector tapes on their commercial vehicles.