Ludhiana: Train runs over body in presence of GRP team, blame game on

Soon after a body was spotted on the railway track near Middha Chowk, another train ran over it in presence of railway police officials late Saturday evening. Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), who were at the spot for investigation, had to get aside as another train approached. The body has been kept at the mortuary at the civil hospital while the GRP has been making efforts to establish his identity. (HT File)

They said it was the responsibility of the station superintendent to stop the train traffic until the body was removed. The deceased has not yet been identified. The body has been kept at the mortuary at the civil hospital while the GRP has been making efforts to establish his identity.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the GRP’s Ludhiana station, said, “We haven’t been able to establish the deceased’s identity. He was found crushed there by passersby who informed officials concerned.”

He said the GRP was informed by the station superintendent about the body and the latter was responsible for stopping the traffic. “As soon as our team reached the spot, the train arrived. Our team had to leave the track,” he said.

The SHO said the traffic, according to rules, should have been stopped right away after the body was spotted. The rail traffic should have been restored only after removal of the body and inspection of the spot for evidence by the GRP, he said. “Our team had just reached the spot when the train came. We had to step aside. The station superintendent knew about the body. They should have stopped the train,” he added.

When contacted, Rishi Pandey, senior divisional security commissioner of the Ferozepur division, said the body, according to rules, should have been removed before the arrival of train. “The GRP delayed the process to remove the body,” he added.