Ludhiana: Trains plying with long waiting lists

After normalcy was restored in rail traffic from March 1 due to decline in Covid cases and change in weather, trains are once again plying to their full capacity.

According to officials, heavy rush can now be seen in almost all trains. Around 200 trains are plying through or from Ludhiana. Rail traffic was earlier restored in August last year but 25 long-route trains were cancelled (till February 28) due to foggy weather conditions in November, causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. These were restored on March 1. Since March 15, general and unreserved coaches, which were earlier discontinued in view of the pandemic, were also resumed. The arrangement, according to railway officials, has helped in managing the heavy rush, especially in festival seasons.

Status check

A senior railway official said that almost all trains have waiting lists due to heavy footfall. Amritsar-Howrah Mail on Saturday had 142 waiting in sleeper coach and 43 waiting in the third-tier AC coach. Himgiri Express which plies from Jammu Tawi to Howrah Junction, will arrive at Ludhiana on March 28 has 86 waiting in the sleeper coach, 15 in the second Tier AC Coach and 28 in the third tier. Amarnath Express on Saturday showed 137 waiting in the sleeper coach, 11 waiting in second AC and 43 waiting in the third-tier AC till filing of this report.

Lohit Express, which runs from Jammu to Guwahati, plied with 50 waiting in sleeper coach, 10 in second tier AC and 33 in third tier AC coach on Saturday.

Similarly, Hemkumt Express which plies between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Rishikesh had 51 waiting in sleeper coach and 17 in third-tier AC.

Meanwhile, elite trains, including morning Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi, showed 24 waiting in the chair car and 10 waiting in the executive class.

The evening Shatabdi had 10 waiting in the chair car.

Vande Bharat train on Saturday displayed 58 waiting in the Chair Car and 18 waiting in the Executive Class. A senior railway official here said that the rush has increased due to festive season as many migrants book back and forth tickets.

“Moreover the admissions of students have started in schools and colleges across the country. Many entrance exams are scheduled and thus students tend to travel more at this time of the year,” added an official.

Station director Tarun Kumar said that railways is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate the passengers and manage the heavy rush.

