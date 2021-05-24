Ludhiana transporter, aides assault, strip two labourers on video

Police have booked a transporter and his four accomplices for kidnapping two labourers, and assaulting and stripping them on video.

According to one of the victims, Vishal Kumar, 38, of New Kundanpuri, the transporter, Jagmohan Singh, suspected him and his co-worker of passing on information about his consignments to the excise and taxation department, which led to a fine of ₹1.4 crore.

In his complaint, Vishal told the police that he and his friend Laxman Yadav worked at the Ludhiana Railway Station, where they loaded and unloaded material from trains.

On Friday afternoon, he received a call from Jagmohan to meet him near the Clock Tower. When he reached there, Vishal said Jagmohan picked him up in his car and on reaching near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, also picked up four other men.

He drove him to his office near Vishkarma Chowk, where he forced him to call Laxman to Dholewal Chowk.

Soon after, Jagmohan went to bring Laxman from there, and then drove him and Laxman to Vishwakarma Chowk, where he and his accomplices thrashed him. After brutally beating them up, the accused tore their clothes and filmed it on their phones, Vishal alleged.

“The victims were released later in the night with threats of being killed if they reported the incident to the police, and were also warned against any future tip-offs about their consignment to the excise department,” said sub-inspector (SI) Harjit Singh, who is investigating the case.

The accused have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful consignment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act at the Division Number 1 police station. Efforts are on to arrest them, the SI said.