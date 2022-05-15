Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested for selling off in-transit consignment for ₹10L
Police held a truck driver , Dharminder Sharma of Bhiwani district of Haryana, for selling a consignment of Hero Cycles Limited company that he was tasked with transporting to a firm in Tamil Nadu, along with a truck to an Uttar Pradesh-based person for ₹10 lakh.
The accused was arrested from Khagaria district of Bihar following a tip off. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur.
The complainant said he had called up Sukhwinder of the Janta Lorry Services office at Transport Nagar and asked him to send a truck container for transporting a consignment of cycles and cycle parts to Tamil Nadu.
Following that, a six-tyre truck container driven by the accused reached the unit and on March 31 morning. He later departed with the consignment, but did not reach Tamil Nadu and failed to deliver the consignment.
The complainant said he tried to contact the accused several times to no avail and lodged a complaint with the police after not receiving a satisfactory response from Sukhwinder too.
A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 407 (criminal breach of trust after being entrusted with property as a carrier, wharfinger or warehouse-keeper), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.
Inspector Nardev Singh, station head officer at the Moti Nagar police station, said police traced the accused and arrested him from Bihar.
