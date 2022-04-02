Ludhiana: Truck driver concocts robbery story to pocket ₹4 lakh, arrested
A truck driver concocted a story of robbery with the intention of pocketing ₹4 lakh from a trader who had sent him to collect money from one of his business associates on Friday. The accused had claimed that two miscreants thrashed him and robbed him of the money. Later, when the police interrogated him, the accused, identified as Sonu, 27, of Kot Badal Khan of Jalandhar, confessed to the crime.
The case has been registered on the statement of Ajay Kumar Goyal of Mahavir Nagar of Ferozepur Road, the owner of Mahadev Steels in Millar Ganj of Ludhiana. Goyal used to send material from his unit to different firms through truck driver Sonu.
On March 30, he allegedly sent the accused to deliver material in Moga and Zira of Ferozepur and asked him to collect ₹4 lakh from one of his business associates.
The accused collected the cash and informed him at around 2.30pm that two miscreants have robbed him of the money on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Mullanpur Dakha.
During police questioning, the accused kept changing his statements which made them suspicious. Besides, no signs of thrashing were found on his body.
A case under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station.
