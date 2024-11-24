Ludhiana: Two arrested for 2.5-lakh theft

The Division number 1 police have arrested a staffer of a T-shirt manufacturing unit and his accomplice for allegedly stealing ₹2.5 lakh from the firm. The agent fabricated a story claiming his scooter, containing the cash, had been stolen near Akalgarh market but an investigation by police revealed that he had conspired with his friend to misappropriate the money. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jassian, and his friend Sahil, a resident of Gwala Mohalla near Deepak Cinema. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jassian, and his friend Sahil, a resident of Gwala Mohalla near Deepak Cinema. According to the complaint filed by Rupesh Ahuja, a T-shirt manufacturer from Bhai Manna Singh Nagar, Deepak had collected ₹2.5 lakh from Gur Mandi before heading to Akalgarh market for additional collections. He claimed that he parked his scooter in the market and went into a building only to find the scooter stolen when he returned 10 minutes later.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Anil Kumar Bhanot said, “During questioning, Deepak gave inconsistent statements, raising suspicion. Upon intense interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing that he had conspired with Sahil to misplace the scooter containing the cash and concocted the theft story to mislead his employer.”

The police have recovered the stolen scooter and the stolen cash from the duo. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.