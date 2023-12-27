The Samrala police arrested two persons for allegedly supplying drugs and recovered ₹12.30 lakh drug money and 10gm contraband from their possession. Ludhiana: Two arrested with 10 gm narcotic, ₹ 12L drug money

The accused had kept the narcotic powder as a sample with them.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The arrested accused have been identified as Akashpreet Singh alias Akash of Amritsar and Jaspal Singh alias Jassa of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran. Their aide Gurpreet Singh alias Guri of Patiala is yet to be arrested.

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police team had set up a checkpoint in Naularhi village in Samrala. While conducting checking of vehicles, the team stopped a Maruti Brezza car for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 10 gm narcotic powder and ₹12.30 lakh drug money from the vehicle.

The team arrested the two occupants of the car,Akashpreet and Jaspal, and during questioning, the accused revealed that they have kept 10 gm narcotic powder as a sample and ₹12.30 lakh was drug money that they have got from Gurpreet Singh of Patiala after supplying him 1 kg of narcotic powder, the ASI said.

The police also nominated Gurpreet Singh in the FIR registered under sections 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused at Samrala police station.