close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two arrested with 10 gm narcotic, 12L drug money

Ludhiana: Two arrested with 10 gm narcotic, 12L drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2023 06:00 AM IST

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police team had set up a checkpoint in Naularhi village in Samrala. While conducting checking of vehicles, the team stopped a Maruti Brezza car for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 10 gm narcotic powder and ₹12.30 lakh drug money from the vehicle

The Samrala police arrested two persons for allegedly supplying drugs and recovered 12.30 lakh drug money and 10gm contraband from their possession.

Ludhiana: Two arrested with 10 gm narcotic, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12L drug money
Ludhiana: Two arrested with 10 gm narcotic, 12L drug money

The accused had kept the narcotic powder as a sample with them.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The arrested accused have been identified as Akashpreet Singh alias Akash of Amritsar and Jaspal Singh alias Jassa of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran. Their aide Gurpreet Singh alias Guri of Patiala is yet to be arrested.

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police team had set up a checkpoint in Naularhi village in Samrala. While conducting checking of vehicles, the team stopped a Maruti Brezza car for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 10 gm narcotic powder and 12.30 lakh drug money from the vehicle.

The team arrested the two occupants of the car,Akashpreet and Jaspal, and during questioning, the accused revealed that they have kept 10 gm narcotic powder as a sample and 12.30 lakh was drug money that they have got from Gurpreet Singh of Patiala after supplying him 1 kg of narcotic powder, the ASI said.

The police also nominated Gurpreet Singh in the FIR registered under sections 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused at Samrala police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out