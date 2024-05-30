Ludhiana: Two Congress office-bearers booked for holding rally sans permission

The Sahnewal police booked two Congress office-bearers for holding a rally of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and party nominee from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Samrat Colony of Giaspura without availing required permission. The accused have been identified as Subhan Khan and Mohammad Gulab. (HT File)

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said he was on patrol duty when he noticed a political rally of Raja Warring in Samrat Colony. He asked the organisers to produce permission for holding the rally, but they failed. He found that the Congress workers did not have the required permission from the authorities before holding a rally.

The ASI added that the police lodged an FIR against the accused under section 188 of the IPC.

BJP supporter booked for ‘objectionable’ post against AAP MLA

The Daba police booked a BJP supporter for posting “objectionable” posts on social networking sites against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh of MJK Nagar of Lohara, who is husband of the MLA.

In his complaint, Harpreet Singh stated that Sandeep Shukla posted some objectionable posts on social networking sites to defame her.

Meanwhile, Shukla in a video message claimed that he has posted nothing objectionable against anyone. As the election is near and the MLA knows that he has a strong hold in the area, she implicated her in a case.

Shukla alleged that earlier also the MLA had lodged several cases against him.

Sub-inspector Satnam Singh said a case under sections 294 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Unidentified accused booked for making threat call to AAP worker

The Division number 6 police booked unidentified accused for threatening an AAP worker over the phone.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Arshdeep Singh of Vishwakarma Colony of Dholewal. The complainant stated that on May 29 he was going to attend a party meeting in Labour colony when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller threatened him for not attending the meeting. Police said an FIR under sections 294 and 506 of IPC has been registered.