Ludhiana: Two FIRs against three revellers who vandalised 50 vehicles

Three days after a group of three bike-borne men went on a rampage, smashing the windowpanes of over 50 parked cars using baseball bats and bricks, the Shimlapuri and Daba police have registered two FIRs against the accused. The Shimlapuri police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Amandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)

The suspects have been identified as Amarjit Shah and Aditya Keshav, both residents of Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Shimlapuri, and Chandar Partap Singh of Reru Mohalla. The trio also allegedly assaulted a man who objected to their vandalism.

The Shimlapuri police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Amandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. According to the complainant, the incident occurred on July 3 when he was passing through the area and the accused vandalised the windowpane of his Toyota Etios car with a brick. When he opposed their action, the accused thrashed him, he said, adding that he raised the alarm, prompting the accused to flee the scene.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bachittar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Shimlapuri police station.

A second FIR was filed at the Daba police station following a complaint by ASI Rajinder Singh. He stated that multiple residents reported their parked cars’ windowpanes being smashed. The accused were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The Daba FIR includes charges under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 324(2), and 3(5) of the BNS.