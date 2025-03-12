Ludhiana: Two friends attacked at party, 11 booked

The Daba Police have booked a group of at least 11 people for attempting a murder bid on a Lohara resident and his friend. The victims have been admitted to hospital. The exact motive behind the attack is still uncertain, however the police suspected rivalry behind the assault. According to the complaint filed by Bharat Grover, Amandeep’s brother, Amandeep was at home when the accused called him, inviting him to a party. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims have been identified as Ajay Pandey, 22, and Amandeep, 22, residents of Lohara village. The condition of Ajay is stated serious, while Amandeep is said to be stable. Daba police have registered an FIR against Jerry, Lakshman, Sooraj Gupta, Pritam Kumar, Rajan Kashyap, Ravideep, and their five accomplices, who are yet to be identified. It is suspected that the attack stemmed from a past altercation between the victims and the accused.

According to the complaint filed by Bharat Grover, Amandeep’s brother, Amandeep was at home when the accused called him, inviting him to a party. Later, a resident informed the family that Amandeep and Ajay were found lying injured in the fields. The family rushed to the spot and immediately took them to the hospital.

Amandeep, who sustained multiple injuries on his face, head, and body, has been admitted to CMC Hospital, while Ajay, who suffered more severe injuries, is undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital.

Investigating officer ASI Meet Ram of Daba police sstation stated that both victims are currently unfit to record their statements, making the exact motive behind the attack uncertain. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the accused and the victims had a previous dispute, which might have led to the attack. The police are also working to verify who initially invited Ajay Pandey to the party, as that detail remains unclear.

The ASI stated that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), and 190 (unlawful assembly for a common objective) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on for their arrest.