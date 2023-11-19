Ludhiana: Two held after 36-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’

A 36-year-old Sri Bhaini Sahib village resident died after a couple, accused of drug peddling, along with their aides allegedly injected an overdose of drugs in his veins, police said. The Koom Kalan police arrested two of the accused and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. (iStock)

According to police, the victim, Gurmel Singh, was earlier a drug addict, but after de-addiction treatment, he stopped consuming drugs. The accused, who are allegedly into drug peddling, took him to a vacant plot and forced him to inject drugs. When he refused, the accused themselves administered drugs in his veins after which he died, police said.

The Koom Kalan police arrested two of the accused and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Joginder Singh of Chaunta village and his wife Balwinder Kaur. Their aides, including Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Sheelu, Kulwant Singh and Mukha Singh are yet to be arrested. Five of the accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gurcharan Singh, father of the victim. The complainant stated that his both sons Ganga Singh and Gurmel Singh were drug addicts and shunned the habit after treatment. On November 18, at around 5:30pm, both Ganga and Gurmel Singh left the house without informing anyone. He said that he started searching for them when he did not return.

The complainant added that he was going from Gahi Bhaini towards Ratangarh on link road looking for his sons when he saw people gathered near a plot and stopped to see the matter.

He alleged that he saw the accused injecting something in the veins of Gurmel. He raised an alarm following which the accused escaped. He took his sons home.

“Ganga Singh told me that they used to buy drugs from the accused. The accused were forcing them to consume drugs. When they refused, the accused took them to a plot and forcefully injected drugs to Gurmel Singh,” the complainant said.

“After some time, Gurmel’s health deteriorated after which they took him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant alleged that his son had died after the accused injected an overdose of drugs in his veins. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON