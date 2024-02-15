Ludhiana: Two held for murder bid on rivals in Machhiwara

The Machhiwara police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to kill their rivals in Machhiwara. The victims, Amit Kumar of Miyan Mohalla of Machhiwara and his friend Pardeep Singh, have been admitted to hospital. (Getty image)

In a bid to avert the attack, the victims lost control over the car, which turned turtle in the fields. The accused again assaulted them with a sharp edged weapon before escaping.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Ravidas Mohalla of Machhiwara and Arun. Their aides Jaspreet Singh alias Dev Raj of Chauhan Colony of Machhiwara, Ghuggi and four others are yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Amit, stating that he along with his friend Pardeep Singh was returning home after paying obeisance at gurdwara Shri Charan Kanwal Sahib.

The accused started following them in three vehicles. The accused intercepted their way and opened an attack on them. The accused vandalised the windowpane of the car. Pardeep, who was on the wheels, sped up the car to avoid attack. In a bid to escape, their car turned over in fields at Ratipur road, the complainant said.

He added that the accused assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and escaped leaving them injured. Later, the onlookers came for their rescue and alerted the police. Later, they were rushed to hospital.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said that a case under sections 307, 325, 323, 341, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. Two of them have been arrested. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

