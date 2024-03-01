 Ludhiana: Two labourers die in hit-and-run case - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Two labourers die in hit-and-run case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 01, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Two labourers died after an overspeeding tractor-trolley hit a bike in Bhammipura village, police said on Friday.

One of their co-worker suffered severe injuries in the accident on Thursday.

After the mishap, the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the spot along with his vehicle. All the three labourers were riding on the bike and were not wearing helmets.

The injured was rushed to civil hospital in Jagraon. Sensing his critical condition, he was referred to Ludhiana.

The victims have been identified as Sumit, 20, of Atam Nagar and Karan, 18, of Jagraon. The injured, who is admitted to hospital, is Rajesh Singh, 20, of Rampura Mohalla.

Sub-inspector Nand Lal, SHO at Sadar Jagraon police station, stated that the victims were labourers at a construction site and worked with a contractor. On Thursday night, they were returning home on a bike after finishing up with the day. As they reached near Bhammipura village, an unidentified vehicle hit the bike.

The SHO added that the impact of collision was so strong that Sumit and Karan died at the spot, while Rajesh suffered severe injuries. The onlookers informed the police and rushed the injured to the hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Ludhiana.

The SHO further added that the locals were informed that a tractor-trolley hit the bike. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the areas to identify the vehicle and driver. The Sadar Jagraon police lodged an FIR under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against unidentified driver following the complaint of Pardeep Kumar, a labour contractor.

