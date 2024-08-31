Ludhiana: Two women rob 42-year-old woman of gold earrings

Two unidentified women robbed a 42-year-old woman of her gold earrings and confined her inside a bed box at her residence in the Islamganj area. The victim, identified as Poonam, was rescued about half an hour when her son returned home. Two unidentified women robbed a 42-year-old woman of her gold earrings and confined her inside a bed box at her residence in the Islamganj area. The victim, identified as Poonam, was rescued about half an hour when her son returned home. (Representational image)

Poonam, who practices navel displacement treatment at her home, stated that many women visit her for this purpose. On Thursday evening, two women came to her house under the pretext of seeking treatment. However, upon finding her alone, they overpowered her, snatched her gold earrings, and then locked her inside the bed box before fleeing.

Poonam has filed a complaint with the Division Number 2 police. The women were captured in the CCTVs installed near her house.

Inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO at the Division Number 2 police station, stated that the complaint had been received. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter.