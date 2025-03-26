Ludhiana: Two years on, not many takers for PSPCL’s power quality meter scheme

Two years on, the initiative by Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) for mandatory installation of power quality (PQ) meters for power-intensive units consuming electricity above 100 KW is still struggling to gain traction, with compliance rates alarmingly low in Ludhiana city. Only 27% of designated industries in Ludhiana have applied for the installation of PSPCL’s power quality meters. (HT File)

Despite multiple deadline extensions and a rental scheme introduced by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), only a meagre 27% of designated industries in Ludhiana have applied for the installation of these meters.

According to PSPCL data, out of the 2,368 large supply industries in Ludhiana, only 642 have shown interest in the scheme, with a mere 210 opting for PSPCL’s rental option. The rental scheme, which was introduced in February 2024, offered industries the option to lease the meters for a monthly fee of approximately ₹5,210, instead of purchasing them outright.

However, industrialists have voiced concerns about the long-term cost implications, arguing that the accumulated rental fees would eventually exceed the purchase price. Adding to the woes, they further pointed out that the market is facing a severe shortage of PQ meters.

Rajnish Ahuja, president of the apex chamber of commerce and industry, said, “A major hurdle is the limited supply of power quality meters. With only one vendor nationwide, industrial units are struggling to source them, leading to non-compliance. PSERC keeps extending deadlines because it can’t procure enough meters. The situation demands at least four vendors, but the government’s failure to ensure competition has created a monopoly, pushing the price of each meter to ₹7.5 lakh.”

He further criticised PSPCL’s lack of coordination, stating, “Industries were penalised for non-compliance, even when PSPCL itself failed to arrange the required meters.”

PSPCL, responsible for enforcing the regulations, has also faced criticism for its own procurement challenges. The corporation, which earlier set a compliance deadline of March 15, 2024, has been forced to extend it multiple times due to the shortage, industrialists noted.

A senior PSPCL official seeking anonymity stated, “To resolve the meter shortage, PSPCL has issued a notification on February 4, outlining its procurement schedule. The first batch of 250 power quality meters is expected to arrive by May 15. An additional 1,000 meters will also be made available by August 15, with 250 meters delivered each month.

Addressing the slow response from industries, Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer (Central Zone), said, “ We are adhering to PSERC norms. Industries need to take a stance on their preference, whether they wish to install the meters themselves or opt for the rental option provided by PSPCL.”

Notably, the PSERC’s Power Quality Regulations, 2023, aimed to control critical aspects of electrical supply, including voltage variations, flicker, unbalance, dips, swells, harmonics, and interruptions in power transmission to ensure stable and high-quality electricity supply.

