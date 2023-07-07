Ludhiana: Two yrs on, three booked for duping people

Kamuna Credit Co-operative Society Scam Investigating officer ASI Saraj Kumar said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC following a probe. (iStock)

After Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Kamuna Credit Co-operative Society Limited scam came to light in Ludhiana also. The city police have registered an FIR against three persons, including director and deputy director of the co-operative society, for duping at least 150 residents of crores of rupees.

It took the police around two years to register an FIR in the matter after Inderjeet Verma of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra Road, filed a complaint on July 12, 2021.

The Sadar police have booked accused identified as Manoj Kumar Singhania of Chaura Bazar, Atul Kumar Kulshreshtha (director of Kamuna Credit Co-operative Society Limited) and Aftaj Aalm (deputy director of Kamuna Credit Co-operative Society Limited).

Verma in his complaint had stated that he was a member of the Kamuna Credit Co-operative Society Limited and he used to deposit an amount in his FD account maintained with the co-operative society.

“Till 2018, the society gained trust by returning the maturity amount along with the interest. Therefore, I reinvested the amount in co-operative society, but from 2019 onwards, the society failed to release the maturity amount and duped him and 150 other residents of crores of rupees,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Saraj Kumar said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC following a probe.

