Ludhiana U-19 women team enters finale as men’s team gears up for third league match

Ludhiana’s U-19 women’s cricket team has entered the finals of the Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Limited Overs cricket tournament by defeating Patiala in a semi final match at Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala on Thursday. Ludhiana posted a total of 172 runs after losing seven wickets in 50 overs. Parineeta Saroha and Divya Rajput scored a maximum of 48 and 44 in 114 and 66 balls, respectively. (HT file photo)

Team Patiala were bowled out for 116 runs in 42.5 overs. Among them, Harsimrat Kaur contributed 58 runs with a strike rate of 50.88 while Jyoti scored 17 runs in 36 balls.

Among the bowlers from Ludhiana, Saroha took five wickets for 30 runs and Chinmey Jain took two wickets with 13 runs.

The team will compete with Jalandhar in a final match on May 25 at Mullanpur.

Ludhiana’s U-19 men’s team won on the second day of second league match in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy by defeating Faridkot on Thursday.

Ludhiana men’s team scored a total of 162 runs in 37.3 overs with Savinay Kakkar (64) and Sarthak Tyagi (51) contributing the maximum in the score list in the first innings.

In the second innings, Ludhiana scored 199 runs in 42.2 overs with Sargunveer Singh (64) and Sarthak Tyagi (38) topping the score chart.

In the third league match scheduled on Saturday, Ludhiana will compete with Mohali.