Ludhiana | UCPMA releases 2022 calendar

Congress leader Mamta Ashu released the 2022 calendar of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) at UCPMS Complex in Ludhiana on Monday
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Congress leader Mamta Ashu released the 2022 calendar of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) at UCPMS Complex, Gill Road, on Monday.

Chairperson Joginder Kumar, along with the office bearers and the senior members of UCPMA honoured Mamta Ashu on the occasion.

Mamta lauded the efficient working of UCPMA, in a time when over 15,000 people were vaccinated in UCPMA.

Sunny Bhalla, councilor who accompanied Mamta assured his services for the UCPMA members.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
