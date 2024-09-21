Ludhiana: Unidentified accused booked for setting a jeep on fire

Some unidentified accused set ablaze a jeep parked outside a house at Gobind Nagar on Pakhowal road here on Friday. The police said a probe into the matter is on. (HT File)

The Dugri police have lodged an FIR and initiated a probe.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Fransis Xavier of Gobind Nagar, Pakhowal road. In his complaint Xavier stated that the Willys Jeep was Parked in a plot near his house. On the intervening night of September 18 and 19, some unidentified persons set the vehicle on fire.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 326(G) (intentionally firing or using an explosive substance to destroy a property) and 324(5) (committing mischief and causes loss or damage of one lakh rupees or more) of the BNS has been lodged against unidentified accused.

The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.