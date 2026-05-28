Ludhiana: VB nabs ASI for accepting ₹14,000 bribe

According to the bureau, the complainant, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, had approached the police after his 22-year-old daughter went missing following a visit to Government ITI, Ghumar Mandi
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at Division No 8 Police Station for allegedly accepting a ₹14,000 bribe from the father of a missing woman for providing a copy of the FIR and acting on the complaint.
The accused, identified as ASI Hardeep Singh, was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the VB team, officials said.
According to the bureau, the complainant, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, had approached the police after his 22-year-old daughter went missing following a visit to Government ITI, Ghumar Mandi.
Officials said the accused ASI allegedly demanded ₹20,000 to take action on the complaint and had initially accepted ₹6,000 from the complainant.
After an FIR was registered on the directions of senior officers, the ASI allegedly demanded the remaining ₹14,000 for supplying a copy of the FIR and pursuing further action in the case.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the bureau.
Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹14,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.
Further investigation is underway, a VB official said.