Ludhiana: VB nabs ASI for accepting ₹14,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at Division No 8 Police Station for allegedly accepting a ₹14,000 bribe from the father of a missing woman for providing a copy of the FIR and acting on the complaint. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station. (HT File)

The accused, identified as ASI Hardeep Singh, was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the VB team, officials said.

According to the bureau, the complainant, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, had approached the police after his 22-year-old daughter went missing following a visit to Government ITI, Ghumar Mandi.

Officials said the accused ASI allegedly demanded ₹20,000 to take action on the complaint and had initially accepted ₹6,000 from the complainant.

After an FIR was registered on the directions of senior officers, the ASI allegedly demanded the remaining ₹14,000 for supplying a copy of the FIR and pursuing further action in the case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the bureau.

Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹14,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

Further investigation is underway, a VB official said.