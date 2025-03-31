Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter gang busted, three held

The CIA staff 3 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested three members of a vehicle lifting gang and recovered two stolen pickup autos along with two stolen motorcycles during a raid conducted on the basis of a tip-off. The three accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Amandeep Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation), stated that the police received information that the suspects were present with a stolen pickup auto in Omkar Vihar, Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road, the police team reached the location and apprehended the trio on the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Nona, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Shimla Colony, Tarun Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of City Enclave on Dhandra Road, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, hailing from Dhaliwal Colony in Jagraon. During interrogation, the accused led police to the recovery of another stolen pickup auto and two motorcycles from their possession.

The ADCP added that as per police records, Pradeep Kumar has previously been booked in seven criminal cases, Tarun Kumar has a history of nineteen criminal cases, and Arshdeep Singh has two cases registered against him.

An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (stolen property) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused at division number 7 police station.