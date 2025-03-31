Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter gang busted, three held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2025 05:08 AM IST

Amandeep Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation), stated that the police received information that the suspects were present with a stolen pickup auto in Omkar Vihar, Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road, the police team reached the location and apprehended the trio on the spot

The CIA staff 3 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested three members of a vehicle lifting gang and recovered two stolen pickup autos along with two stolen motorcycles during a raid conducted on the basis of a tip-off.

The three accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The three accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Amandeep Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation), stated that the police received information that the suspects were present with a stolen pickup auto in Omkar Vihar, Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road, the police team reached the location and apprehended the trio on the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Nona, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Shimla Colony, Tarun Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of City Enclave on Dhandra Road, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, hailing from Dhaliwal Colony in Jagraon. During interrogation, the accused led police to the recovery of another stolen pickup auto and two motorcycles from their possession.

The ADCP added that as per police records, Pradeep Kumar has previously been booked in seven criminal cases, Tarun Kumar has a history of nineteen criminal cases, and Arshdeep Singh has two cases registered against him.

An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (stolen property) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused at division number 7 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter gang busted, three held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On