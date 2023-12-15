close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter lands in police net, 14 two-wheelers recovered

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter lands in police net, 14 two-wheelers recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Dasmesh Puri Colony on Noorwala Road

The team of Division number 8 police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered a total of 14 two-wheelers from his possession.

Vehicle lifter lands in police net, 14 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Dasmesh Puri Colony on Noorwala Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said that a case has been filed under charges of theft at Division number 8 police on Thursday.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle from the spot from his possession. Later, the police recovered 13 more vehicles from his possession. Among the stolen vehicles, there are 12 motorcycles, including two Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, and two scooters.

The accused is being questioned to ascertain the details of the person to whom he used to further sell the vehicles.

