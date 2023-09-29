Ludhiana: Vet varsity signs MoU with Agrinnovate India

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agrinnovate India Limited, New Delhi, marking a collaborative effort for the technology transfer and commercialisation of the University’s technologies. Vet varsity officials and Agrinnovate India Limited CEO during the signing of MoU in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The MoU was signed by JPS Gill, director of research, and Praveen Malik, CEO of Agrinnovate India Limited, in the presence of Inderjeet Singh, varsity’s vice-chancellor along with other officers of the university.

Vet varsity presented technologies with significant potential for commercialisation to the attendees.

Inderjeet Singh emphasised the utility of technology transfer and commercialisation in animal sciences and the need of driving innovation from the laboratory to practical applications with tangible benefits. He added that through strategic partnerships and collaborations, universities and research institutions can transfer cutting-edge technologies and research findings to industry players.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!