Ludhiana: Vet varsity V-C calls for stress-free environment in maiden address

Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill made his maiden address after his appointment as the vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University earlier last month. Vet varsity V-C Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill during his maiden address in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He asked the teachers to work for the betterment of the institution with full dedication. He stressed, “Our university is already known as a top-notch institution of the country, but we have to establish it as a centre of excellence.”

Officers of the university, heads of departments and all teachers were present on this occasion.

Dr Gill said, “This university is dedicated to livestock and farmers, and we will strengthen our facilities with more potential.” Emphasising the need to strengthen the academic sector, he said that the better students we prepare, the better they will serve society by becoming expert professionals.

Throwing light on the research activities, he said that research projects not only benefit the farmers but also give way to new entrepreneurs to set up their ventures in the livestock sector. He said that while conducting research, the problem of farmers and their welfare should be a prime concern.

Dr Gill said that through extension activities we have built a very close relationship with the farmers and exhorted the faculty to strive to build stronger links through publications, training and media. He assured the teachers to extend his full support to those working with good spirits.

He recalled the contributions of his previous vice-chancellors and said that he would try to build on their achievements. He said that he will prioritise creating a healthy environment in which work is done in a positive manner. He emphasised that the university could get better results only by establishing a stress-free working environment.