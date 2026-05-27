Ludhiana: Violence mars Raikot polls, Congress candidate injured in clash

Ludhiana municipal council elections in Raikot turned violent on Tuesday after a Congress candidate was allegedly attacked with swords amid escalating tensions between workers of the Congress and AAP. Jagga was allegedly attacked by supporters linked to AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar during the polling process. (HT Photo)

The incident left Ward Number 4 Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga seriously injured.According to Congress leaders, Jagga was allegedly attacked by supporters linked to AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar during the polling process. He was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to DMCH, Ludhiana, after his condition deteriorated. Raikot constituency in-charge Kamil Singh said, “The assault on Jagga was orchestrated by aides of AAP MLA Thekedar. One of his close associates, Binderjeet Singh, who is also linked to a truck union, attacked Jagga with swords.”

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, “The brutal attack on Congress candidate Jagga in Raikot exposes the complete collapse of law and order under the Mann government”.

DSP Murad Jasvir Singh said both groups had clashed a day before polling and police intervened to disperse them. An AAP worker, Binderjeet Singh, was allegedly injured, following which an FIR was registered.

“Jagga was one of the accused named in that FIR. On Tuesday, he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. His statement has been recorded and action is being taken accordingly,” he said.

Heated scenes in Jagraon too

Political tension was witnessed in Ward Number 1 of Jagraon after Congress leaders accused AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke of entering polling booths to influence voters. Ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also reached the spot, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Ashu alleged that a web channel reporter who questioned the MLA’s presence inside the booth was attacked by AAP workers. Police denied allegations of voter influence and said the MLA had entered the booth to cast her vote.