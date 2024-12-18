Ludhiana voters will support BJP: Bittu

Union minister of state for railways and food processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Wednesday expressed confidence that Ludhiana voters would elect a BJP mayor, supported by a majority of BJP councilors in the ongoing municipal corporation elections. Speaking during a campaign for BJP candidate Ruchi Vishal Gulati in Ward 73 and Deeksha Batra in Ward 9, Bittu emphasised the party’s commitment to development and progress. Ravneet Singh Bittu

“Ludhiana, as the commercial capital of Punjab, requires robust development to address the growing needs of its population and industries. A BJP mayor will ensure direct access to the PM, paving the way for major projects in the city,” Bittu said.

Listing potential initiatives, Bittu mentioned 24-hour drinking water supply, advanced sewage treatment plants, effective solid waste management, improved road infrastructure, crime reduction, an international airport, and a world-class railway station will be possible with the mayor from the BJP. He also pointed out that Ludhiana had already benefited from maximum projects under the Smart Cities Mission. “A BJP mayor will bring even greater progress and prosperity to Ludhiana,” he added.

Bittu accused AAP of failing to deliver on promises, citing the party’s inability to even pay employee salaries in Punjab. He emphasized that most major projects in Punjab are funded either entirely by the central government or through cost-sharing arrangements with the state.