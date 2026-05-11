Ludhiana: Waste on Basti Jodhewal-Sherpur road a safety risk, flag commuters

A key stretch linking Sherpur to Basti Jodhewal on the national highway has become a stark example of civic neglect, with piles of garbage openly dumped along the roadside near the bridge, say city residents. They say the situation worsens during rainy days when plastic waste, polythene bags, food leftovers, clothes and household trash could be seen scattered across the edge of the slippery carriageway, creating a safety hazard for commuters.

Garbage along the Sherpur-Basti Jodhewal stretch of the national highway in Ludhiana. (HT File)

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The garbage, piled up dangerously close to the road railing, has narrowed the usable roadside space and raised concerns among motorists, especially two-wheeler riders using the stretch during wet weather conditions.

The garbage crisis had earlier drawn criticism after Ludhiana ranked among the dirtiest cities in the country in recent cleanliness surveys, with residents frequently raising concerns over overflowing dumps, poor lifting systems and lack of enforcement against illegal dumping.

Commuters using the Sherpur-Basti Jodhewal stretch said the situation has steadily worsened over the past several weeks. “This is one of the busiest connecting roads. People are forced to drive past piles of garbage every day. During rain, the waste spreads further on the road and creates a foul smell too,” said Harpreet Singh, a daily commuter from Sherpur.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, another commuter, said the garbage becomes particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. “The road is slippery during rain. Vehicles overtaking often veer too close to the edge of the bridge, making even a minor skid potentially dangerous,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, another commuter, said the garbage becomes particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. “The road is slippery during rain. Vehicles overtaking often veer too close to the edge of the bridge, making even a minor skid potentially dangerous,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manpreet Kaur, a local resident, said the condition reflects badly on Ludhiana’s civic management. “Authorities talk about smart city projects and cleanliness rankings, but major roads and bridges are turning into dumping points. Visitors entering the city get the worst first impression,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manpreet Kaur, a local resident, said the condition reflects badly on Ludhiana’s civic management. “Authorities talk about smart city projects and cleanliness rankings, but major roads and bridges are turning into dumping points. Visitors entering the city get the worst first impression,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the absence of regular monitoring, lack of strict penalties for open dumping and poor coordination between agencies allowed roadside garbage points to emerge across several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the absence of regular monitoring, lack of strict penalties for open dumping and poor coordination between agencies allowed roadside garbage points to emerge across several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The situation comes at a time when Ludhiana is already battling a mounting waste management crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation comes at a time when Ludhiana is already battling a mounting waste management crisis. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic activists say the problem is no longer limited to aesthetics alone. “Open garbage dumping along roadsides increases risks of accidents, stray animal movement, waterlogging and public health hazards during the summer and monsoon season,” they said.

In recent months, the National Green Tribunal and the Punjab Pollution Control Board flagged poor waste handling and accumulation of legacy garbage at multiple sites in the city.

A sub-divisional officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), wishing not to be named, said, “It is the municipal corporation’s responsibility to lift garbage from that place.”

MC Zone C commissioner Gurpal Singh did not respond to repeated calls.

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