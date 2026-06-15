Ludhiana: Wastewater continues to flood streets at dairy complex

More than three weeks after the municipal corporation (MC) assured dairy owners that the long-pending problem of wastewater overflowing onto roads at the Haibowal Dairy Complex would be resolved within 15 days, the situation remains unchanged, with civic authorities and dairy owners trading blame over the continuing crisis. Waste water accumulation at Haibowal Dairy Complex Road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The assurance was given on May 26 during a meeting between MC officials and representatives of the Haibowal Dairy Association. However, with the deadline having expired over a week ago, dairy owners say no visible improvement has been made on the ground and wastewater continues to accumulate on roads across the complex.

“It has been more than 20 days since the assurance was given. The 15-day deadline has long passed, but we have not seen any change. The problem remains exactly where it was,” said Kuldeep Singh Lahoria, head of the Haibowal Dairy Association.

Spread over one of the city’s largest dairy clusters, the complex houses 883 dairy units and nearly 42,000 cattle, generating substantial quantities of liquid and solid waste every day.

Dairy owners attribute the recurring overflow to inadequate infrastructure, particularly the limited capacity of the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

“The treatment plant does not have the capacity to handle the volume of waste being generated. As a result, the system gets choked and wastewater eventually spills onto the streets,” Lahoria said.

Municipal officials, however, maintain that the problem is being aggravated by the disposal of cow dung into drains by dairy owners themselves.

According to civic body officials, the dairy complex generates nearly 400 metric tonnes of cow dung every day. While the existing biogas plant can process around 200 metric tonnes daily, the remaining quantity continues to pose a major challenge. The civic body is currently constructing another biogas plant to bridge the gap.

As an interim measure, the MC has arranged for door-to-door lifting of cow dung from dairy units. However, officials claim the response has been poor, with only around 40 metric tonnes being collected daily.

“This means a significant quantity of cow dung is either being washed into drains or disposed of elsewhere, leading to choking of the sewer network and overflow on roads,” an official said.

Officials further said that the ETP, already operating under capacity constraints, is being burdened by excessive water use and the inflow of cow dung, affecting its ability to effectively treat wastewater generated by hundreds of dairy units.

The issue has persisted for years and routinely resurfaces during periods of high waste generation. Dairy owners argue that unless treatment and disposal infrastructure is upgraded to match the scale of operations at the complex, temporary measures will provide little relief.

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta declined to comment, citing her recent transfer.

Joint commissioner Vineet Kumar said he was not part of the meeting in which the assurance was given and was therefore not in a position to comment on the progress of the promised measures.