Ludhiana: Water pipeline leakage troubles commuters on Pakhowal Road

Leakages have once again surfaced in the pipeline laid under the World Bank-funded canal-based 24x7 water supply project, raising questions over the quality of execution and monitoring by the municipal corporation (MC). Residents say repeated leakages not only waste treated water but also damage roads and pose safety hazards to motorists and pedestrians. (HT Photo)

A fresh complaint has been received regarding water leakage at three locations on Pakhowal Road. Arvind Sharma, a city resident, said that under the World Bank project promising 24-hour canal water supply, pipes have developed leakages opposite Bikaner Sweets near the Indoor Stadium and near Deep Filling Station (petrol pump) on Pakhowal Road. Water was seen flowing onto the road, leading to wastage and inconvenience to commuters.

Residents said such incidents defeat the very purpose of the ambitious project, which was launched to ensure uninterrupted and safe drinking water supply. They pointed out that repeated leakages not only waste treated water but also damage roads and pose safety hazards to motorists and pedestrians.

Significantly, similar issues were earlier highlighted in Model Town, where around six leakages were reported in the past few months. Residents alleged that temporary repairs were carried out, but no long-term corrective measures were taken to prevent recurrence.

Civic activists have termed the repeated leakages as one of the multiple lapses in the execution of the World Bank 24x7 water supply project. They alleged that the MC has failed to ensure strict safety measures during pipeline laying and has not fixed accountability for poor workmanship. “Public money is being spent, but basic quality checks seem missing,” said a resident.

Questions are also being raised over monitoring mechanisms and whether penalty clauses are being imposed on contractors for repeated faults. With the project being promoted as a major reform in the city’s water distribution system, the recurring leakages have dented public confidence.

MC sub-divisional officer Jaideep Singh said the matter would be looked into and necessary repairs would be carried out.