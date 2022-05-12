Ludhiana| Water scarcity drives EWS colony residents up the wall
The residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road took to the streets on Thursday to protest against water scarcity in the area.
The residents blocked the main road on Tajpur Road and raised slogans against the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal.
Later, nearly 100 residents of the locality staged a sit-in-demonstration.
Residents said they had to hold dharna for the third time in a month for drinking water.
Rajesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar, residents of the colony, said there is no electricity at night and no water supply in the morning.
“We do not know what to do in this scorching heat. Temperature is rising and we do not have water to drink and the electricity supply keeps snapping. We are worried about our children as their health is taking a hit,” said Jyoti, another resident of the colony.
The residents said they had raised the issue before the area MLA Grewal, but to no avail.
Later, during the day, factory owners and labourers also joined the protest and complained that their work was being affected due to snapping of electricity.
Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Amritpal Singh rushed to the spot and assured residents of a permanent solution to the problem, following protest was lifted.
SDO Amritpal Singh said the tubewells were running properly. “It cannot be ruled out that the water supply may have been hampered due to illegal water connection. We have deployed employees to fix the fault,” he said.
Prof Karbhari Kale to hold additional charge till SPPU VC is appointed
PUNE As the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 19, the additional charge will be given to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. Prof Karmalkar is retiring on May 19 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October
The Lucknow Development Authority issued directives to complete pending work of the Pradhan Mantri Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme, on Thursday. The LDA wishes to give possession to allottees in October. The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road. The LDA has also invited tenders for the construction of a 1000-kilolitre overhead water tank for this housing project.
At 1,032, Delhi's 24-hour Covid tally rises again, positivity rate at 3.64%
Fresh recoveries, however, improved as 1,306 people recuperated from Covid-19 on Thursday, up from 1,238 in the preceding day. The active caseload of the national capital dipped to as many as 4,928 on Thursday from Wednesday's 5,202.
Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant
PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. Vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, SPPU deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane, as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present for the ceremony. In April and May 2021, at least 1,18,222 students have been sent degrees by post by the university.
Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected
The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said. The boy's mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.
