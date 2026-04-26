Ludhiana: Wedding procession attacked, 2 injured; probe on, say police

A groom leading his wedding procession had to rush to the division number 2 police station after a few relatives accompanying him were attacked by assailants near Amarpura Isa Nagari Puli on Saturday. Two persons suffered injuries. The assailants are said to be kin of one of the groom’s relatives with whom they had some dispute, the complainant alleged. Police said the matter was under investigation and an FIR would be registered based on the probe findings. The groom, along with one of the injured, at the division number 2 police station in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place outside a Shani temple near Amarpura Isa Nagari Puli where the family had gathered for prayers before proceeding to Patiala with the wedding procession. According to complainant Shankar Sisodia, brother of the groom, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and launched an assault using sharp-edged weapons. Shankar’s uncle, Raju, sustained serious injuries and required five stitches. A child also suffered injuries. They were taken to a medical facility where they were administered first aid, said police. Panic gripped the gathering as the assailants fled immediately after the incident.

Family members said the groom, still in full wedding attire, rushed to the police station to seek action. The incident briefly halted the celebrations and created tension among relatives. Shankar alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing dispute involving a relative and his in-laws. He claimed that one of the accused, identified as Manish, along with his associates, carried out the assault. He is said to have come from Bengaluru on bail.

Following the incident, the injured were taken for medical treatment, after which the family resumed its journey to Patiala. Shankar said that if a case is not registered against the accused by 6 pm the next day, the family would stage a protest along with the wedding procession outside the police station. ASI Sukhdev Singh confirmed that an investigation had begun and CCTV footage from the area was being examined. He assured that further action would be taken based on the findings.