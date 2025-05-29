Ludhiana West bypoll: Congress rallies behind Warring; Ashu leads door-to-door campaign

As the battle for Ludhiana West intensifies ahead of the June 19 by-election, Punjab Congress president and newly elected Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took to the campaign trail on Wednesday to mobilise party workers. However, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu was absent from Warring’s key strategy meeting held in Ludhiana East constituency—a session organised to galvanise support for Ashu’s own candidacy. Punjab Congress president and newly elected Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took to the campaign trail on Wednesday to mobilise party workers. (HT Photo)

Ashu’s absence has raised eyebrows within political circles, though party leaders have downplayed its significance. The meeting featured senior party leaders such as former ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and ex-MLAs Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey, and Sanjay Talwar. Despite the high-profile presence, Ashu chose to continue his door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana West rather than attend the strategy session.

Sanjay Talwar, Ludhiana Urban Congress president, said, “Ashu wasn’t invited because he’s engaged with his campaign schedule. The meeting’s main goal was to energise workers and the presence of Warring and Bajwa was sufficient.”

Ashu’s wife and former councillor, Mamta Ashu, who is managing his campaign, supported this view: “Every senior leader is contributing in their own way. If Ashu had attended, it would have cost him valuable time on the ground. We are strictly following our campaign schedule.”

Political observers, however, speculate that Ashu’s absence may stem from discomfort sharing the stage with the Bains brothers—Simarjeet and Balwinder—who recently merged their Lok Insaaf Party with Congress. Simarjeet, currently out on bail in a rape case, is reportedly unpopular with Ashu. Adding to the tension is the Congress high command’s earlier decision to award the Lok Sabha ticket to Warring over Ashu this year, deepening internal party dynamics.

Speaking at the meeting, Warring stressed the bypoll’s significance, saying, “This election is not just about Ludhiana West; it is the first step towards our return to power in 2027.” He urged party workers to put aside differences and unite. “Under a future Congress government, every worker will have a voice equal to that of any MLA or minister.”

Senior leader Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa echoed the call for unity, describing the contest as a “do-or-die” battle. “There is a strong wave of optimism among workers. A win here will signal our resurgence,” he said.

Ashu challenges AAP

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhushan Ashu challenged the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to name any achievement for Ludhiana during its nearly four-year tenure, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement. Speaking at public meetings, Ashu dismissed AAP’s claims about completing the Elevated Ferozepur Road and Halwara Airport projects, noting these initiatives began under Congress governments. “These projects are long-term and involve many formalities. The central government also plays a role,” he said.