Ludhiana West bypoll: Debut voters turn up with eyes on growth

First-time voters turned up at polling booths with hopes for change, determined to cast their ballots for better civic infrastructure. Young voters of Ludhiana West constituency turned up hoping for better civic infrastructure. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Many young voters said they exercised their franchise with the expectation of cleaner surroundings, especially the revival and cleanliness of Buddha Nullah, improved road conditions, unclogged sewerage systems, better job opportunities, and an improved law and order setup.

Rupansh, an 18-year-old who cast his vote at booth 93 in Jawahar Nagar, said, “I am voting for the candidate who can effectively represent us and bring about visible civic changes, especially the revival of Buddha Nullah, better road infrastructure, and improved safety.”

He further added, “One of the biggest concerns in our locality is the rising crime rate. Things have become so bad that even boys don’t feel safe stepping out after dark, let alone girls. I am voting for a leader who will prioritise law and order.”

At booth 98, another first-time voter, Yashika, said, “I cast my vote hoping for better job opportunities and a stronger education system. That’s what matters to our generation. Many of us are either struggling to find decent jobs after graduation or are forced to move to other countries for better prospects.”

Abhishek, a 19-year-old voter in Tagore Nagar said, “Although this is a high stakes bypoll, my focus is entirely on local issues. I have carefully read the promises made by each candidate and chosen the one I believe is genuinely committed to improving things on the ground.”

Accompanied by her parents, Prachi Gupta who cast her vote at a booth set up on Cemetery Road stated, “Young people must come forward and vote to see real change in our locality. I used to accompany my grandparents when they voted, just to observe the process. I am excited to cast my ballot for the first time. I am hoping for improved infrastructure in our locality.”

Nineteen-year-old Siyanshi called her voting experience smooth and well-managed. “Being a first-time voter, I was pleasantly surprised by the arrangements. The polling staff were helpful, and after voting, we were even given sherbet and water to beat the heat,” she said.