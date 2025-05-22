Ludhiana: Wife, neighbour booked two months after man ends life

Over two months after a 26-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence, the Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against his wife, a neighbour, and their aides for abetment to suicide, following a detailed investigation. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of victim’ brother. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased, a resident of Maan Nagar had died on March 13 while undergoing treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh, a day after he was found hanging at his rented accommodation. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of victim’ brother.

As per the complaint, he received a phone call from the wife of his brother on March 12 informing him that her husband had attempted suicide by hanging and that she, along with the landlord and neighbours, was taking him to the hospital. Despite treatment, his brother could not survive.

The complainant later alleged that his brother was mentally disturbed due to his wife’s alleged extramarital affair with the landlord of the house they were living in. He also mentioned that he recently had a heated argument with their neighbour, Monu, which further contributed to his emotional distress.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh from Division Number 6 police station confirmed that after an investigation the police lodged a FIR against the accused.