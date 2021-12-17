Ludhiana | Will regularise ‘safai sewaks: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who laid the foundation stone of a slew of developmental projects in district on Thursday, said that the government will soon complete the process of regularising the services of ‘safai sewaks’ in the state.

Channi said the municipal corporation will hand over letters to regularise the services of around 2,480 sanitary workers, sewer men and other staff in the civic body.

The CM made the announcement, while handing over a cheque of ₹1.8 crore for the Bhagwan Valmiki Bhawan. He also said that a state-of-the-art trauma centre will be built in Ludhiana, which will be named after Dr BR Ambedkar. “The trauma centre will be a real tribute to Baba Sahib and will cost approximately ₹10 crore,” he said.

He also handed over a cheque of ₹4.14 crore to the municipal corporation to complete the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan.

‘Will be the voice of street vendors’

In a major respite to street vendors, the chief minister asked the police and administration to not “unnecessarily harass the hard working rehriwalas . The street vendors should work fearlessly as the CM will be their voice from now onwards.”

“A bridge worth ₹10 crore will be built on Chand Cinema Road and an under bridge will come up on Jassian Road, which will approximately cost ₹6 crore. Around ₹7 crore will be sanctioned for the overall development of the Ludhiana north constituency,” he said.

The CM also announced that 11 kanal land will be alloted to Durga Mata Mandir management for construction of a super specialty hospital.

Earlier, Channi had also laid the foundation stone of ‘Atal Apartments’ in the Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar area on Pakhowal Road.

Traffic snarls abound

With the chief minister attending multiple events and a rally at Vardhman Road, several traffic snarls were seen across town. The traffic diversion from Fountain Chowk and the ongoing elevated road project on Ferozepur Road further compounded the problem. Commuters were seen stuck in serpentine queues at Bharat Nagar Road.